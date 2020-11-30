Website of the Year

New Zealand sport's great secret: Meet Phillis Meti - golf's most powerful driver



Aucklander Phillis Meti is the greatest ladies long driving exponent in history, her best shots going well past the magical 400-yard (365-metre) mark. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Chris Rattue




Phillis Meti is among New Zealand's biggest sports secrets - the greatest ladies long driving exponent in history. This is her story.

American Bryson DeChambeau, who won this year's US Open in astonishing fashion,

