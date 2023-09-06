Coach Robyn Broughton with the trophy in 2001. Photosport

Robyn Broughton, one of New Zealand’s most successful netball coaches, has died.

Broughton coached the Southern Sting to seven national titles in 10 years and also took charge of the Central Pulse between 2012 and 2015. Broughton was also a Silver Ferns assistant at the turn of the century.

In the 2012 Queen’s Birthday and Diamond Jubilee Honours, she was appointed Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to netball.

“Robyn Broughton was an incredible woman that gave a huge amount to our game, the most successful domestic coach in our history, winning seven titles in the National Bank Cup,” a Netball New Zealand statement said.

“She was a Netball New Life Member, Silver Ferns assistant coach and a mentor to many of the coaches who now in the Netball NZ High Performance system. She had a huge impact on the players and people she came in contact with her and made Southland the true home of Netball in her time.”