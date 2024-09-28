Advertisement
Dame Noeline Taurua urges Silver Ferns to embrace aggression against England

By Jonty Dine
Dame Noeline Taurua is calling on the Silver Ferns to find their mongrel.

A relatively new-look New Zealand side will take to the court against England in Auckland on Sunday; the Roses fresh off an upset win over Australia in Sydney.

Expecting a fiercely physical battle from the English, Taurua is asking her players to leave their manners in the changing rooms.

“We are nice people, very humble, but once we step over, we’ve got to go into that space of just getting out there - ripping it and being more aggressive on the ball. We’re going out there to play, to win.”

Her first series since reappointment, Taurua has called up Claire O’Brien and Parris Mason, while Kimiora Poi and Erena Mikaere have been recalled into the top squad.

Taurua said it has brought a different dynamic to the team.

“The change up with new personnel coming in, has sort of changed the vibe and they’ve got great personalities as well.”

Taurua conceded England’s 61-59 win over the Diamonds was “quite impressive”.

“To win over on Australian soil is massive. They weren’t able to back it up, but they are battle-hardened and we’ve just got to be prepared mentally to take them on, be ready for the physical battle but also just calm. This is the first time that we’re sort of entering into a new cycle. So we have got to back ourselves.”

She said they will need to run the Roses hard to fatigue them at Trusts Arena.

“We know that we’ve got to do something different, but also we feel we’ve got a good foundation as well to build from. It’s always a big tussle. We don’t want to give the Taini Jamison trophy up and with the way that they play, with the confidence that they have, they’re coming to play.”

One player sidelined for the opening match is Phoenix Karaka who has been struck down with an ongoing illness.

“We haven’t been able to get her and returned to play. She’s just a bit underdone at the moment, so hopefully the intention is she’ll be back for Constellation Cup.”

For Mikaere, it’s been an unlikely return to international netball for the 36-year-old: her sole cap was in 2019.

“What a good story, she never thought that she would be here so she’s working hard.”

Taurua is also excited about blooding her two debutants, O’Brien and Mason.

“Parris has got a basketball background, so she’s got that real aggressive sort of style of defence. It’s just something a wee bit different; Claire’s background is coming through the Australian system, so she is hardened.”

Silver Ferns vs England

September 29, 7.30pm

Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Follow RNZ’s live blog courtside from 7.15pm.


