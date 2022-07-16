Maia Wilson has impressed at goal attack for the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The Silver Ferns didn't reign supreme in their latest series, but it still provided an excellent hitout leading into the Commonwealth Games.

The Ferns were outplayed by the Aotearoa Men in the final of the four-team series, suffering a 67-48 defeat in Auckland. Shooter Jay Geldard was unstoppable under the post, shooting 37 from 38 in the decider.

Dame Noeline Taurua introduced the series with the men four years ago, and they've made leaps and bounds, with their skill level second to none.

Although the Ferns couldn't win the tournament, which also featured New Zealand A and a Mixed Invitational squad, there were plenty of lessons to take out of it.

Heads turned when Taurua selected Whitney Souness as a centre, but the 26-year-old Pulse midcourter proved why she earned selection for the Commonwealth Games.

She's incredibly fit, fast and strong, but patient at the same time. Souness has incredible finesse and feeds her shooters from both long range and circle edge, and has a slick combination with skipper and wing attack Gina Crampton. She played 195 minutes across four games in four days, showing her ability to back up performances, which will be needed in Birmingham.

Kate Heffernan too showed why she deserves to be on the plane bound for the United Kingdom. She should be the Ferns' starting wing defence. She's gritty, niggly and comes out of nowhere for perfectly timed intercepts.

Maia Wilson also made a statement in the goal attack bib, looking right at home. She spoke at halftime of her side's win over the Mixed Invitational team, saying she's not trying to do too much. That mindset is paying dividends.

At times in the goal shoot bib she's been caught hesitating on her shot, but at goal attack she doesn't have time to think. She looks straight to the post from anywhere in the shooting circle and most of the time sinks it, which is exactly what the New Zealand team has been lacking since the retirement of Maria Folau in 2019.

There are, however, a few cracks in the squad leading into Birmingham.

Bailey Mes is an incredible athlete, but her shooting isn't good enough. On the other hand, former skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio performed well in the New Zealand A side, looking fit and fresh and shooting accurately. It's hard to comprehend that she won't be on the court in Birmingham.

Fellow shooter Grace Nweke had an up and down series, at times fading under pressure, particularly against the tough defensive pressure of the Aotearoa Men.

If she's not mentally on her game New Zealand take a massive hit.