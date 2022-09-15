The Silver Ferns are expected to host Jamaica for a three-test series. Photo / Getty Images

A visa issue has forced the upcoming Taini Jamison Trophy series between the Silver Ferns and Jamaica to be pushed back, with the Sunshine Girls' arrival into New Zealand delayed.

The Jamaicans were scheduled to arrive in New Zealand tomorrow, with the first game of the series set to be played on Saturday night in Hamilton.

However, their arrival has now been pushed back due to the team not receiving their passports back from Washington after their visas were issued.

"What we do recognise is travel around the globe still isn't as free and easy as it once was," Netball New Zealand chief commercial officer David Cooper told Newstalk ZB.

"We appreciate the Jamaicans, post-Commonwealth Games, have had a number of injuries they were hoping would make it on this tour that haven't been able to get back to full fitness.

"There's a number of new players that they've had to bring into the squad which has certainly impacted the way they've been able to go about getting visas."

That match will now be played as the second in the series on Monday night, with the series opener now being the Sunday night fixture. Both matches are scheduled to be played in Hamilton, before concluding in Auckland on Wednesday.

However, Netball New Zealand is looking into alternative options should the Jamaicans' passport situation not be resolved overnight.

Jamaican team officials were still working through their passport complications and Cooper said they were working closely with the visitors to ensure the Commonwealth Games silver medallists arrive as soon as possible.

"We do feel for them, but certainly from our perspective we're just thrilled we were able to find the space to schedule the game in, because it's a really important game for both countries," Cooper said.

Fans who have tickets for the test on Saturday can automatically use their tickets for the rescheduled match on Monday. If customers are unable to attend the new date they will be able to obtain a full refund. All ticket purchasers will receive an email from Ticketek with further details.