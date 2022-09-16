The Silver Ferns are expected to meet Jamaica in the Taini Jamison Trophy series. Photo / Photosport

An ongoing delay in getting passports back to the Jamaican netball team has forced more changes to the Taini Jamison Trophy series.

The Jamaicans were set to meet the Silver Ferns in the first match of a three-game series in Hamilton on Saturday night, however that match was postponed yesterday. After having to send their passports to Washington DC in order to get travel visas, the Jamaican team are yet to get those back and are unable to travel.

While the hope was the issue would be resolved last night and the side would be able to arrive in New Zealand for the second scheduled match in Hamilton on Sunday, that has not been the case and Netball New Zealand has been forced to act.

Wednesday's match between the sides in Auckland is still scheduled to proceed as planned, however, the two fixtures in Hamilton will now be rescheduled for dates in Auckland. A revised schedule is to be confirmed publicly once the Sunshine Girls have provided the necessary details on their arrival to New Zealand.

All fans who purchased tickets for either of the two Hamilton matches will be given a full refund and will receive an email from Ticketek with further details.

Netball New Zealand chief commercial officer David Cooper said they were extremely frustrated and disappointed to have to make the last-minute changes, but they were left with no options after Jamaica were unable to secure their passports to enter the country.

"The Silver Ferns certainly felt the support from their fans which has been measured in sell-out crowds in Hamilton, so we understand the massive disappointment many will be feeling with this news," he said.

"With all the disruption and the delays that have occurred, the move to one city provides us some certainty. [We] believe playing all matches in Auckland will help alleviate the challenges we are facing with rescheduling.

"We want to thank our supporters for getting behind the Silver Ferns and hope they can still enjoy the series between two of the best netball teams in the world playing for a very special trophy."