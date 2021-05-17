Netball: Tactix win extra time thriller, Stars remain unbeaten

Charlotte Elley and Karin Burger of the Tactix celebrates a shot to equal the game at full time. Photosport

Tactix 64 Mystics 63

Stars 61 Magic 41

Redemption for the Mainland Tactix.

In an extra-time cliffhanger that went down to the final seconds, the Tactix reversed their one-goal loss to the Northern Mystics a fortnight ago and pulled off a 64-63 victory at Christchurch Arena last night.

Goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit slotted the winning goal with 10 seconds remaining.

In a thrilling encounter, Mystics goal shoot Grace Nweke shot an incredible 59 from 64 attempts, while her Tactix opposite, Ellie Bird, potted 44 from 53, including the buzzer beater from long range that took the game into extra time.

In the later game, the Stars remain unbeaten after five rounds, courtesy of a 61-49 win over the Magic. Maia Wilson was rewarded for a rock solid performance where she shot 43 from 51 attempts, by being named player of the match.



The Tactix went hard and went early against the Mystics' threat, and they were clinical and clean in their approach.



From the get-go, Selby-Rickit's game was on-song – from the goal attack's feeding to Ellie Bird, to her superb long shots. She proved she's returning to the form she's renowned for, not only in her shooting and feeding game, but also rallying the Tactix attack.



On defence, Jane Watson and Karin Burger forced the Mystics to put bigger passes into their shooting weapon, Grace Nweke, and they initially struggled to get the weight of those lobs right. The Tactix had a lead of four at times during the quarter, and were up 17-14 at the first break.



Within minutes back on court, the Mystics drew even, finally making their connections stick, and rushed out to four ahead of the Tactix through determined defence led by captain Sulu Fitzpatrick (who ended up as the match MVP). Although goal attack Bailey Mes put up few shots, she was active all around the court.



Just when it looked like the visitors had stolen a march on the home side, the Tactix got back into their groove, with smarter defence of the long shots to Nweke, forcing the Mystics attack to make unnecessary mistakes.



And at the other end Selby-Rickit continued to land her long-range attempts, and the Tactix took back the lead; Watson's intercept with a few seconds left on the clock ensuring they took that advantage into halftime, 29-28 ahead.



The atmosphere intensified in the third quarter, and it was the Mystics who couldn't put a foot wrong.



Although it was goal for goal in the early stages, heavy defensive pressure from the Northerners forced a turnover that would put them in front and see them build their lead through the 15 minutes.



Led by Fitpatrick's defence on Bird, the Mystics scored five in a row giving them a 47-43 lead going into the final quarter. Peta Toeava's exceptional no-look passing was another factor in the Mystics' dominance of the spell.



The Tactix hadn't given up at five goals down, and Watson and Burger forced some misplaced passes into Nweke. Leadership in the midcourt from Kimiora Poi, whose feeding was slick, closed the gap to two.



With just four minutes left on the clock, the Tactix forced another miss-timed Mystics pass and capitalising on that put them right back in the game. It was level pegging in the final minutes, and a Bird shot from long range right on the buzzer, took the game into six minutes of extra time.



An intercept from Mes made sure the Mystics led 61-60 after the first stretch, but the Tactix broke back when Mes broke on the Mystic's centre pass. And a Selby-Rickit goal with seconds remaining sealed the deal for the home side, giving them back-to-back victories.

STARS TOO GOOD

Maia Wilson was named player of the game as the Stars earned a fifth straight victory. Photosport

The Stars have marked coach Kiri Wills' 50th game in charge in style with a comprehensive victory.

The win keeps the Stars on top of the ladder and unbeaten in all five games this season.

After a tentative start to the match, the Stars shot to life - with fast paced feeds on the counter from the midcourt blowing away the Magic defence, as the Stars worked towards a healthy 18-9 lead at quarter time. Defender Elle Temu continued her strong season, pulling in two intercepts and finishing the first quarter with three gains.

The Magic applied defensive pressure at the start of the second quarter and were rewarded with a number of turnovers to narrow the gap, but the Stars regained control of the match with defensive pressure of their own. Oceane Maihi added spark to the back court, complimenting the hard work done by Temu and Anna Harrison.

Midcourter Gina Crampton led the Stars attack in the first half with 22 circle edge feeds and with Maia Wilson nailing all nine of her second quarter shots at goal and Jamie Hume adding six herself, the Stars took a 33-22 advantage into the second half.

Whatever was said in the half-time team talk by Magic coach Amigene Metcalfe worked for the home side, as they came out with determination and vigour and wore down the Stars on defence and reaped the benefits, cutting the Stars' lead down to as little as four.

But once again like they do so well, the Stars regained composure and ascendancy and after going on a run of five straight goals late in the period, held a 45-36 lead at three-quarter time.

The Stars then kept their flow with ball in hand, with Wilson's swift movement in the shooting circle freeing her up to extend their lead to as much as 15 goals. The Stars were able to empty their bench and after some late fight from the Magic, came away with the 61-49 win.