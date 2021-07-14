Netball: Silver Ferns to visit Australia as new fixtures confirmed for Constellation Cup

The Silver Ferns celebrate winning the Constellation Cup. Photo / Photosport

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the Silver Ferns will go up against Australia on both sides of the Tasman in October.

The Silver Ferns will defend their Constellation Cup title when they meet the Diamonds in a four-test series.

The rivalry resumes with Silver Ferns' first trip to Australia since late 2019, playing in Brisbane on 13 October and in Cairns four days later.

The Constellation Cup then moves to New Zealand where the two teams go head-to-head at Spark Arena in Auckland on 21 October and TSB Arena in Wellington on 24 October.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said there was plenty of world-class netball to look forward to after such a disrupted international calendar last year.

"International netball is certainly back and it's exciting to be able to confirm [an] opportunity to defend the Constellation Cup against our toughest rivals," she said.

"Heading overseas for the first time in two years is a significant milestone in what has been an uncertain time for international netball, and we can't wait for the Constellation Cup battle to resume."

The Silver Ferns ended a nine-year drought early this year in winning the Constellation Cup against the Diamonds in Christchurch, claiming the series 3-1, though had an edge due to the Australian side having to spend two weeks in quarantine.

A 2021/22 Silver Ferns squad will be announced on 10 August followed by a Silver Ferns team for the series in early October.

Tickets for the New Zealand leg of the Constellation Cup will go on sale in early August.

Constellation Cup schedule

Wednesday 13 October in Brisbane

Sunday 17 October in Cairns

Thursday 21 October in Auckland

Sunday 24 October in Wellington