Daniel Jefferies and Jaryn Tainui (R) fight for possession. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns have been dominated by a New Zealand Men's side in what proved to be a testing workout for the side as it builds towards the Commonwealth Games.

With both teams winning their opening day matches, it was the Men who lifted their game to new levels on day two of the Cadbury Netball Series; winning 61-46 to record their highest ever winning margin over the Silver Ferns, which previously stood at 13.

With no established starting seven decided as yet, the Silver Ferns made multiple changes throughout the match, resulting in a lack of cohesion at times while also being guilty of not making the most of their opportunities.

They were also without Grace Nweke for the match after the lofty shooter suffered a minor knock on Wednesday and was rested as a precaution.

In contrast, Men's shooter Jay Geldard was a rock under the hoop, converting 35 from 37 shots during his time on court.

Many of the Silver Ferns were given opportunities in positions they don't play regularly but with coach Dame Noeline Taurua out of Covid isolation and back on the sidelines, she would have gleaned plenty after facing a thorough examination from the well-drilled NZ Men.

It was a confident start from the Silver Ferns who employed a patient and deliberate pattern of play but also showed their ability to unleash a quick and accurate free-flowing style when transitioning through court.

They also made a good job of limiting the Men's aerial, free-flowing, athletic style through a strong defensive effort from the growing combination of Sulu Fitzpatrick and Kelly Jury.

Maia Wilson adapted well to her role at goal attack, holding strongly and showing confidence to shoot. Restricted to a quiet start left the Men unable to unleash their full repertoire, and as a result the scores were all tied up at 12-apiece at the first break.

As expected, the Silver Ferns made mass changes for the second stanza, the Men making just a couple to keep their line-up reasonably settled.

It didn't take long for the Men to take charge, a lift in intensity and confidence adding their much renowned flair and speed as the goals came more easily.

The quick scoring and free-flowing response from the Men rattled the Silver Ferns where experienced in-circle defenders Matt Wetere and Daniel Rich were a constant disruptive presence.

With the Silver Ferns' scoring options drying up, Gina Crampton and Wilson were injected back into the game, a strong finish helping trim the 11-goal deficit to six when the Men led 29-23 at the main break.

With Jury off for the third quarter, the Silver Ferns were faced with a serious height mismatch in the Men's shooting circle. Continuing to pile on the pressure where the Men dazzled with their speed, athleticism and timing, five goals on the trot pushed them out to a double-digit lead.

At the same time with their strong defensive line remaining intact, the pressure from the Men kept the Silver Ferns scoreless for long patches when they were pushed wide and out of their comfort range on the short.

In another dominant quarter, the Men streaked out to a handsome 47-33 lead at the last turn.