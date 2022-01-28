The Silver Ferns recently played in England. Photo / Photosport

Members of the Silver Ferns travelling party that recently returned from the Quad Series in England have tested positive for Covid-19.

Netball New Zealand confirmed to NZME those infected returned positive results during their stay in managed isolation.

All personnel in the travelling party returned a negative pre-departure test result before travelling back to New Zealand, and have followed all health guidelines.

"The affected members of the travelling party are being managed in accordance with MIQ procedures and Ministry of Health guidance and being supported by Silver Ferns medical staff," Netball New Zealand said in a statement.

Netball New Zealand will not reveal the details of those infected.

After two years without embarking on an international tour, the Ferns earlier this month travelled to England for the Quad Series against Australia, England and South Africa.

While in London they stayed in Covid-restricted bubbles, which saw players essentially confined to training and hotels.

Dame Noeline Taurua's side lost their first two games to Australia and England before bouncing back with a pair of wins over South Africa, the second coming in the tournament's third-place playoff.

It was the last overseas tournament for the Ferns before the Commonwealth Games in six months, with the players' last chance to push for selection being the ANZ Premiership, which is scheduled to begin on March 13.