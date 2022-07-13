Silver Ferns goal shoot Maia Wilson in action. Photo / Photosport

Looking to add the polish to their Commonwealth Games build-up, the Silver Ferns opened their Cadbury Netball Series campaign with a promising 67-48 win over New Zealand A in Auckland on Wednesday.

With Dame Noeline Taurua isolating at home, the Silver Ferns gave their coach reason to be happy enough with their first hit-out after overcoming a tight first half to storm home with a forceful response in the second 30 minutes.

Both teams mixed and matched their combinations throughout with the Silver Ferns players, in particular, getting plenty of opportunities as the team impressed during a dominant finish to proceedings.

The Silver Ferns have set an encouraging platform, the fine-tuning and finesse now being the work-ons for the remainder of the series.

As expected, both teams had plenty to prove after their respective sides were announced and there was no disappointment on that front as the game got away to a rollicking start.

The intent from both was on show through the first half, the pressure and energy all too evident as an entertaining and intriguing tussle unfolded. But NZ A were rocked by a relentless Silver Ferns in a telling second half.

Slotting into her new role of centre for the Silver Ferns, the fleet-footed Whitney Souness featured with her ability to fire long-range, precision-placed ball into the hands of Maia Wilson from the start.

The goal shoot was rock-solid with her movement and accuracy under the hoop while missing just one of 15 shots in a high-scoring opening.

Her opposite Ameliaranne Ekenasio was equally sharp, the former Silver Ferns captain delivering an eye-catching and near perfect first 15 minutes.

With Sulu Fitzpatrick moving up court to goal defence, her partnership with the rangy Kelly Jury proved pivotal, the pair picking up handy turnover ball to help the Silver Ferns forge an 18-13 lead at the first break.

The Silver Ferns made multiple changes on the resumption with shooters Grace Nweke, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, midcourter Shannon Saunders and defenders Kayla Johnson and Phoenix Karaka injected.

Pocket rocket midcourter Elisapeta Toeava and defender Kristiana Manu'a got their turn as NZ A turned the tables during a rewarding second stanza.

Toeava added punch and spark to the NZ A attacking momentum while Ekenasio continued to shine in tandem with Tiana Metuarau under the hoop. NZ A made the Silver Ferns pay for a high penalty count, drawing level with five minutes to go before Nweke found her range to keep the women in black just in front on the scoreboard.

Ekenasio with a perfect 17 from 17 and Metuarau chipping with 10 from 11, had the Silver Ferns looking over their shoulder when their lead was trimmed to 30-27 at the main break.

Reverting to Crampton and Souness in the midcourt and Wilson moving out to goal attack, the Silver Ferns hit impressive form during the third stanza. With Nweke finding her groove and receiving plenty of well-supplied ball, the Silver Ferns turned up the heat with a flurry of goals.

Finding their rhythm with more ease, the Silver Ferns overshadowed their opponents with a powerful surge while their shooting statistics also received a timely boost.

At the other end, the defensive combination of Fitzpatrick and Jury continued to force a smothering blanket over the NZ A shooters, who struggled for the same consistency during a match-changing 15 minutes.

Heading into the last quarter, it was the Silver Ferns who were in the box seat when leading 52-40.