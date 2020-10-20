Netball: Silver Ferns great Laura Langman announces retirement

Laura Langman. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns great Laura Langman, one of the greatest to ever put on the black dress, has announced her retirement from netball.

Langman has won just about every major title there is in the sport and decided to call time on her illustrious career.

"To be a part of a team is a gift," she wrote on Instagram. "Teammates see you at your best, your worst and all the times in between. These are the memories that make the journey so special.

"Thanks for having me netball whānau, it has been a blast ... what next is unknown and that's what makes it so exciting ... goosebumps ... Over and out."

The 34-year-old played a fundamental role in the Silver Ferns' success since she first slipped on the black dress. She didn't miss a game in her first 141 tests between 2005 and 2016, captaining the team through some of their most successful campaigns.

Langman retires with 163 test caps (the most in New Zealand netball history) and steps down having won all major netball titles, including last year's Netball World Cup.

She started her domestic netball career with the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic from 2003 to 2012 before moving to the Northern Mystics.

She then headed to Australia with the New South Wales Swifts and recently captained the Sunshine Coast Lightning in the latest Super Netball championship.

Langman called time on her Silver Ferns career in August.