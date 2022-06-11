The Central Pulse and Northern Stars will be tussling for the ANZ Premiership title. Photo / photosport.nz

The Northern Stars have a chance for revenge in the ANZ Premiership grand final this afternoon.

The Stars have made their second grand final, tipping over the Northern Mystics 63-57 in the elimination final on Wednesday. They meet the in-form Central Pulse in Wellington today – the same team who beat the Stars in their other trip to the final in 2019, where the Pulse prevailed 52-48.

That wasn't the only chance at glory the Stars have missed out on though, as they were also the front-runners to win the competition in 2021. After winning the opening five rounds convincingly, they plummeted at the end to miss out on the finals series.

But a lot has changed since then.

The Stars have their strongest team in franchise history, anchored by captain and goal shoot Maia Wilson who sits third on the competition's goals tally, shooting at 87 per cent. Her shooting partner Jamie Hume has found form at the end of the season, shooting with high volume to ease the load on Wilson.

Down the other end of the court the Stars are just as dangerous, with a lethal defensive pairing of Anna Harrison and Elle Temu. The 39-year-old Harrison will play her 156th national league game and is still a top performer, while Temu is a strong contender for the Silver Ferns team to go to the Commonwealth Games, sitting in second in the competition for intercepts and gains.

The engine room of the Stars is their midcourt. Mila Reuelu-Buchanan has been running the cutter all season and she's the best centre in the league. Pair her up with wing attack extraordinaire Gina Crampton and you get speed, accuracy and a good dose of flair. They also have excellent depth at wing defence with coach Kiri Wills spoilt for choice with Holly Fowler and Kayla Johnson.

The Pulse have been the most successful franchise since the inception of the league in 2017, winning two titles as well as being runners-up twice, but the Stars' chance at success depends on their shooting.

Wilson and Hume aren't prone to getting the yips, and the pair showed in the elimination final just how slick they can be if they turn to the post and shoot, rather than hesitating.

Maia Wilson has anchored the Stars' strong season. Photo / Getty

Final facts

•Seven players in today's final also played in the 2019 final - Aliyah Dunn, Whitney Souness and Tiana Metuarau for the Pulse, and Maia Wilson, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Kayla Johnson and Holly Fowler for the Stars.

•The Pulse and Stars have the two best defensive records across the 2022 season. The Pulse have the best record, conceding 48.8 goals per match, while the Stars concede 52.4.

•The Pulse are the most accurate team in 2022 scoring 828 goals at 89 per cent accuracy, while the Stars are the least accurate team, shooting at 80 per cent.

•The Southern Steel are the only team (beating the Pulse 54-53 in 2018) to have won the grand final after advancing from the elimination final.