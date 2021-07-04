Netball: Mainland Tactix thump Central Pulse in ANZ Premiership

The Tactix were too strong for the Pulse in Nelson. Photo / Photosport

The Tactix were too strong for the Pulse in Nelson. Photo / Photosport

A dominant second half performance from the Mainland Tactix in Nelson on Sunday night has seen them clinch a 47-34 win over the Central Pulse.

Despite Pulse shooter Aliyah Dunn netting 95 per cent of her attempts on goal, she could only muster 22 shots, with the commanding Tactix defensive duo of Jane Watson and Karin Burger dominating the goal circle in the second half, combining for a total of six intercepts and seven deflections.

Starting Pulse shooter Te Amo Amaru-Tibble was replaced with newcomer Ivana Rowland early in the first quarter who managed to finish with 85 per cent on target but the Pulse shooters as a unit failed to put up enough volume to challenge the Tactix onslaught – with the Tactix hoisting 24 more shots than the two-time defending championships.

The absence of Pulse defender Kelly Jury, out with a calf strain, was felt by the visitors in the first quarter and the Tactix capitalised on this to hold a four-goal advantage at the end of the quarter.

However Jury's replacement at goal defence, youngster Paris Lokotui, helped the Pulse to carry out a five-goal run in the second to win the quarter by one goal.

But the Tactix matched that to go on a five-goal run of their own and pull away to a seven-goal lead going into the final quarter, which was extended in the fourth to a conclusive thirteen-goal winning margin.

The Pulse suffered from a series of untidy errors, including eight held balls which helped the Tactix to gain momentum and take control of the match. Dominance in the midcourt benefitted the home side and the combination of centre Kimiora Poi and match MVP wing defence Charlotte Elley picked up a total of seven deflections.

The win puts the Tactix into third on the ANZ Premiership table – ahead of the Southern Steel on goal difference - with a game in hand against the Pulse to be played on Friday, a game that was delayed last weekend due to Level 2 Covid-19 restrictions in Wellington.

The Pulse are also hunting that elusive third place position and after playing the Tactix will come up against the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Wellington on Sunday.