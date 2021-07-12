Netball: Mainland Tactix claim big win in ANZ Premiership playoff push

Te Paea Selby-Rickit of the Tactix in action against the Stars. Photo / Photosport

The Mainland Tactix have stormed into second place in the ANZ Premiership with a domineering 52-39 win over the Northern Stars in Christchurch on Monday night, holding the northerners to their lowest score all season.

The Stars, who have led the competition for most of the season, now find themselves in fourth place, having lost their last three in a row.

In her fifth MVP performance of the season Karin Burger was unstoppable yet again, picking up five intercepts and five rebounds. She capitalised on early mistakes from the Stars to take her side to the first quarter break up by three goals.

Usually a stalwart of her side, captain Maia Wilson was sent to the bench shortly after the start of the second quarter when the Stars were down six, replaced by Monica Faulkner who has only made brief appearances after picking up an injury in round one.

The combo of Faulkner and goal attack Jamie Hume changed the tide for the Stars, bringing the deficit back to two at halftime.

But the quick hands of Jane Watson stalled a Stars comeback, allowing the visitors only eight goals in the third quarter - the lowest number in a quarter all season for the Northern side.

The Stars failed to regroup at the third quarter break and with shooter Ellie Bird netting 44 of her 45 shots, the Tactix weren't giving an inch.

The massive deficit means that the Stars failed to pick up a bonus point and though they are still in with a chance of a finals position, they come up against the Southern Steel next round - a team who are having a late surge in hopes of securing that championship crown.

The win gives the Tactix both confidence and an easier road to the finals - they meet the last place Waikato—Bay of Plenty Magic on Sunday in Rotorua.

The ANZ Premiership final at Spark Arena on August 8 is certainly in the mind of shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit, but she knows there is still work to do despite her side's good form.

"It's not over yet, we've still got a couple of important games coming and we really want to make that final," she said post-match.

Also chasing a playoff position are the first-place Northern Mystics, who fell in dramatic fashion to the Steel last Sunday night. They meet the Central Pulse in Wellington this Sunday and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

With only two rounds left, just six points separate the top four teams, meaning that those top three playoff positions are still up for grabs.

The team with the most points at the end of the season will go straight through to the grand final while the second and third placed teams will battle it out at an elimination final to be held on August 1.