Grace Nweke. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns' chances of getting back on the Commonwealth Games podium received a major boost today as star shooter Grace Neweke was cleared to compete in Birmingham.

Nweke was last month named in the 12-player New Zealand squad for the Games despite still being short of the team's fitness standards following the ankle injury she suffered during the ANZ Premiership.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the 20-year-old had to prove her fitness before getting on the plane and Netball New Zealand this afternoon confirmed she had done just that.

The organisation posted on Twitter: "Some amazing news today with Grace Nweke officially set to compete at the Commonwealth Games after completing her return to play protocols and being granted full medical clearance."

Nweke will now feature in next week's warm-up tournament at Pulman Arena in Auckland, where the Ferns will complete their preparations for the Games with clashes against New Zealand A, the New Zealand men's team and a mixed invitational side.

The Northern Mystics lynchpin will be duelling with Maia Wilson to earn the starting goal shoot spot in Birmingham, with fellow shooting options Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Bailey Mes set to occupy the goal attack bib.

Nweke has played only four tests since making her debut against England last year, but she was the standout goal shoot during the ANZ Premiership before injury wrecked her campaign.

The Mystics were top of the table and looking set for home advantage in the playoffs being Nweke strained her ankle ligaments against the Tactix on May 14. She missed the final four games of the season and the Mystics lost each one, stumbling into the elimination final against crosstown rivals the Northern Stars.

Nweke returned for that game and played 45 minutes but was unable to prevent the defending champions from being knocked out.

Despite spending the home stretch on the sidelines, Nweke finished with the fourth-most goals in the competition, scoring 545 at a 92 per cent success rate. And when she named her squad for the Games, Taurua said that volume was an important factor in her choices.

"We need shooters that have volume or could put the shot up," the coach said. "Volume is important to us so hence the four shooters that we have who are high-volume shooters."

The Silver Ferns, who failed to win a medal four years ago on the Gold Coast, kick off their Games campaign against Northern Ireland on July 29.