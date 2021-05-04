Netball: Former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore and husband welcome first child

Katrina Rore and baby girl LilBud Maria. Photo / Instagram

Silver Ferns veteran and World Cup winner Katrina Rore and her husband Joel have welcomed their first child.

In an Instagram post, Joel shared a snap of Katrina snuggling their baby girl, LilyBud Maria Rore.

"Very grateful and blessed for my two girls," he wrote. "Mum is doing great… she's straight into the treats. So much love."

Silver ferns teammate Phoenix Karaka, who also recently welcomed her first child with All Blacks partner Patrick Tuipulotu, was among the first to congratulate the couple.

"Yaaaay congrats team xx" she commented.

Pulse teammate Karin Burger also sent a message, commenting: "sending so much love, massive congrats to you both!"

Rore has been off the court since last October after announcing her pregnancy and is yet to reveal what the future of her career holds.

The 33-year-old former Silver Ferns captain has played 137 tests in the black dress, since her debut in 2008.