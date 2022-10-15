The Australian netball team wore old uniforms in the opening match of the Constellation Cup. Photo / Getty

Australian Netball has been rocked by a uniform protest that has left the Constellation Cup series in chaos.

The Diamonds have complained about the team's new major sponsor, mining giant Hancock Prospecting, being branded across their uniforms and it resulted in the team wearing an old strip in their series opening loss to New Zealand on Wednesday.

According to Fox Sports, the players are in urgent talks with Netball Australia and have dug their heels in over the new jersey with the hours ticking down until the second test against New Zealand on Sunday.

The Fox Sports report has exposed a divide between the players and the game's new financial backer after the controversial decision that saw mining magnate Gina Rinehart's company last month sign a multi-million sponsorship deal through to the end of 2025.

The iron-ore miner has previously said climate change is not a man-made phenomenon — something former Australian captain Sharni Norder says is against the values of the team.

The protest also surrounds the origins of Hancock Prospecting Ltd, founded in 1955 by Rinehart's father, the late Lang Hancock.

Hancock infamously suggested in 1984 that Indigenous Australians should be sterilised to "breed themselves out" in coming years.

The connection is particularly indecent while Indigenous player Donnell Wallam prepares to make her debut for Australia, having been selected in the squad for the Constellation Cup series.

However, the commercial agreement was a lifeline for the governing body, which has lost more than A$7m over the past two years, mostly due to costs associated with Super Netball.

Hancock Prospecting branding was set to feature on the Diamonds' uniforms throughout the series against the Silver Ferns, but the dispute is now threatening to boil over.

Fox Sports reports Norder has addressed the team and has publicly slammed the sport for going into partnership with Australia's richest woman.

"This is a company that doesn't suit Netball Australia's values. We've always stood up for social justice, we've always been anti-gambling, no smoking... and there were, and are, other avenues to source sponsorship.

"Lang Hancock's past and what he said in regard to Indigenous people is just not suitable for Australian sport. Netball Australia has always tried to be inclusive... we now have Donnell in the team.

"This is not a respectful way to act, and even if Donnell wasn't in the team, we must do better.

"I did a zoom with the players just to educate them on doing right by the sport but also doing right by yourself and honouring your own values.

"I just wanted to have a conversation: is that money worth your reputation and what you stand for as a person?

"Just so they are making good decisions for themselves, because they represent the clubs and our country but also themselves."

Netball Australia released a statement, confirming discussions are happening behind the scenes.

"This delay allows time to ensure players remain focused on the Constellation Cup competition and for Netball Australia and the Australian Netball Players Association to resolve these matters in an appropriate time frame.

"Netball Australia is committed to continuing these conversations and working with all parties to the benefit of our sport.

"The Hancock Prospecting partnership is one of the most significant investments in our sport, A$15m dollars will be provided over four years with 100 per cent directed at players, coaches and the Diamonds high-performance program, providing the opportunity to help grow and strengthen netball.

"Netball Australia, Hancock Prospecting and the Diamonds will continue to work together for the benefit of the entire sport."