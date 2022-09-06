Ameliaranne Ekenasio returns for the Silver Ferns as captain. Photo / Photosport

By Bridget Tunnicliffe of RNZ

Ameliaranne Ekenasio has not played for the Silver Ferns in 18 months, but has won the captaincy role back, while Gina Crampton has dropped to vice-captain.

Ekenasio headlines the Silver Ferns team named to compete against Jamaica in this month's Taini Jamison Trophy.

The world class shooter was confirmed as skipper following the team's leadership voting process, which included input from the Silver Ferns squad, coach, Netball New Zealand CEO and the head of high performance.

Crampton has been named as vice-captain and will resume those duties when she returns to the side in December.

Ekenasio became a mum for the second time late last year, but has now proved her fitness.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was looking forward to working with Ekenasio again as the side builds towards next year's World Cup in South Africa.

"Ameliaranne thoroughly deserves her place back in the Silver Ferns. She showed in July's Cadbury Netball Series what a class act she is and has put in a lot of work behind the scenes to get to this point."

In January 2020 Ekenasio was named captain as a result of the same voting system, while Crampton was named one of two vice captains (Jane Watson was the other).

A voting process was not held when Crampton was named as captain in September last year after Ekenasio went on maternity leave.

There are four changes from the side that claimed bronze at last month's Commonwealth Games with Maddy Gordon and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan named.

Two spots opened in the midcourt with Crampton granted a sabbatical for the remainder of the year while Shannon Saunders recently announced her pregnancy.

Dame Noeline said Gordon and Reuelu-Buchanan have taken their opportunities and will bring youth and energy on court.

"They will bring that speed and flair to the Silver Ferns midcourt and I'm excited to see what they can do."

Debutante Elle Temu comes into the defensive end, which has seen Kayla Johnson miss out.

Temu was a travelling reserve for the Commonwealth Games and her inclusion follows a strong ANZ Premiership.

"Elle's a really mobile defender who has grown in her game over the past two seasons," Taurua said.

"She's worked hard over the past few months and done what has been asked of her, so it's really pleasing to see her get this opportunity to take her game to another level."

The Silver Ferns will meet the Sunshine Girls, who won Commonwealth Games silver in Birmingham, in a three-test series which starts the 17th September in Hamilton.

Defender Sulu Fitzpatrick will act as vice-captain for the Jamaica series and October's Constellation Cup against Australia.

Defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger were not considered for selection with Watson continuing her comeback from the birth of her daughter and Burger still in rehab following foot surgery.

Silver Ferns team

Grace Nweke

Maia Wilson

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Ameliaranne Ekenasio (captain)

Whitney Souness

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Elle Temu

Kelly Jury

Phoenix Karaka

Sulu Fitzpatrick

- RNZ