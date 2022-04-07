Jeff Reid, 50, sets off for another early-morning swim from Ahuriri. Photo / Florence Chavrin

Thirty-six years after his first crossing, Jeff Reid is attempting another Cook Strait cross this weekend.

The Napier man's poised for his second stint at the perilous stretch and, if successful, he'll earn the record of the longest time between crossings.

"I want to see if I can do it again because I don't want the legacy of my life to be that I swam it when I was 14," Reid said. "I think it would mean more now."

Cook Strait lies between Aotearoa New Zealand's North and South Islands. At its narrowest point, it's a notorious 26km stretch of ocean well known for strong currents, high winds and turbulent water.

Reid first swam it in 1987 as a fresh-faced 14-year-old, a goal he set while swimming with the Napier Aquahawks. "I wasn't a very fast swimmer so I thought an easy goal could be to say I want to swim Cook Strait!"

His ambition wasn't misplaced. Back then the club boasted coaches and club members who had themselves swum Cook Strait. "There was a background of people that had done it, so it normalised it for me."

Unlike the strict training regimen many Cook Strait athletes use today, his preparation in the 80s involved swimming hundreds of lengths in Onekawa's outside pool, a five-hour ocean swim, and a can of Complan.

On March 23, 1987, his "uneventful" south-to-north crossing took an amazingly quick seven hours and 10 minutes. "It didn't seem hard at the time when I was young because all these people had swum Cook Strait and made it look easy. I had no reference."

Since then, people often introduce him with the adage that he's swum the strait. "There's a certain sting to reaching your full potential at such a young age."

Now, 36 years on, he's motivated to do it again but for very different reasons. A few years ago he and wife, Amy – who have two children learned that Reid has polycystic kidney disease. The condition involves the slow deterioration of kidney function, with the eventuality of regular dialysis.

Despite that, he swims up to 50km a week with a mix of sessions in the pool at Ocean Spa and in the sea off Ahuriri. In January, he knocked out 25km by swimming loops between the Perfume Point lighthouse and Napier Port, where he works in the marine team.

Reid suspects his second crossing will take longer than his first, but at least he'll be better prepared for the 13C water ... he is one of a handful of year-round Ahuriri swimmers who never dons a wetsuit.

International long-distance swimming rules dictate that swimmers can wear only togs, a swim cap and goggles. Once the attempt is under way Reid can't touch a boat or have any physical contact with another human being. Liquid and food will be tossed to him in a bottle tied to a rope.

Back in 1987, Reid's first crossing was the 38th recorded and he became the youngest person to do it south to north. If he completes this year's swim he will hold the unique record of the longest time (36 years) between first and last crossings. The previous record of eight years is held by legend of the sport Philip Rush, who now runs the Cook Strait Swim company helping swimmers, including Reid, across the strait.

The window for Reid's historic second crossing is open from Saturday, April 9, to Wednesday, April 13. The direction he swims will depend on weather and tides.