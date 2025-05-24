Dixon went on to explain that the introduction of the hybrid engines this year has upset the balance of the car to a certain degree. Drivers have to be aware that at the extraordinarily high speeds (up to 380km/h) attained at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the smallest of issues will result in a heart-in-the-mouth scare.

“The added weight from the hybrid [engine] is making it a bit more difficult, I think. There’s so much weight and it’s all at the back of the car, so when the car decides to go [starts sliding], it’s much more difficult to try and catch it because it’s just like a big pendulum. It just sort of swings around behind you.

“I wouldn’t say you have to change your driving style too much; it’s more about the car set-up. When the car goes, it’s very difficult to get it back. In the past, you probably could have saved it [sliding], but it’s much more difficult with the hybrid,” he said.

Six-time IndyCar champion Dixon holds more category records than you can poke a stick at, including the all-time event record of leading the most laps (677). Just to prove his dominance at the most daunting of racetracks, the next best total is held by Helio Castroneves at 326 laps.

Dixon may have had his likeness immortalised on the Borg Warner only once (2008), but his record at the speedway is impressive over the past 23 years. He’s been on pole five times, finished 14 times inside the top 10 and been on the podium six times.

Unlike last year, where he and his Chip Ganassi Racing team qualified 21st, this year he qualified on the second row in fourth.

“The car’s fast this year, and I was a bit disappointed with the fast six. We were aggressive and pretty trimmed out, but the speed wasn’t really there.

“We were conservative in the last 12 to get to the fast six. We made a jump with the car for the fast six, but it never really happened.

“We had the same issues in practice when sometimes the car wasn’t what we expected. Maybe the conditions affected the car or something, we didn’t really know,” Dixon said.

“Qualifying fourth is good. [Takuma] Sato was a bit of a surprise [qualified second] and [Robert] Shwartzman getting on pole, we don’t really understand. That car was so fast – kind of weird, and he wasn’t even flat-out lifting a couple of times.

“The sister car was quite a few miles an hour slower – just a bit strange,” said Dixon.

Any number of drivers can win an Indianapolis 500 – and over the years, cars starting towards the back of the grid have ended up crossing the line in first. In the past, drivers and teams could rely on mechanical dramas to mix things up, but not so much these days. You now have to have an almost perfect race day, including strategy, pit stops, avoiding trouble, having safety cars fall in your favour and plain good luck.

“If all the above are aligned, you’ll be there or thereabout towards the end to make a push for the winner’s circle.

“Last year [finished third], we almost had the perfect race until the Will Power accident and if the race had run green until the end of the race we were in a much better position on fuel strategy.

“However, on the restart the two Chevies went past as we didn’t have the speed last year, and qualifying 21st didn’t help either. The car handled well, but we didn’t have the speed.

“This year we have the speed, so if the same thing happens, we should be in a better position,” said Dixon.

Scott Dixon Indy500 fast facts

Scott Dixon is a generational IndyCar driver and at 44 is still setting records.

Most wins by an active driver: Dixon has 58 career victories, making him the active driver with most wins and second on the all-time IndyCar win list behind A.J. Foyt’s 67 wins.

Second-most championships: His tally of six IndyCar Series championships (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020) is the second highest in series history, just one behind A.J. Foyt’s seven titles.

Most consecutive starts: Dixon holds the record for the most consecutive starts in IndyCar history, with 339 consecutive races and 407 starts in total.

Most seasons with a victory: He has won at least one race in 20 consecutive seasons, the longest such streak in IndyCar history.

Most Indianapolis 500 pole positions: He has six pole positions, tying the all-time record held by Rick Mears.

Longest team tenure: He marked his 24th season with Chip Ganassi Racing, making it the longest tenure for any driver in a single team.

Recognition: Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit and then made Companion. Twice New Zealand Sportsman of the Year. Inducted into the Motorsport New Zealand Hall of Fame, Road to Indy Hall of Fame and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. The mayor of Indianapolis declared September 24, 2018 as Scott Dixon Day.