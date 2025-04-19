Brendon Hartley is aiming to get his season on track when the World Endurance Championship resumes at Imola this weekend.
The 35-year-old Kiwi is a four-time WEC champion but he and co-drivers Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa had to settle for fifth in the opening round at Qatar in February.
“Even if the result in Qatar was not what we normally aim for, the execution from the whole team to score strong points despite the challenging circumstances shows what we’re capable of,” Hartley said.
“If we can repeat that performance in Imola, we’ll be there or thereabouts at the chequered flag, scoring more big points to help us challenge for both world titles [drivers and manufacturers]. I’m looking forward to getting started.”
The WEC continues to grow in strength, with 13 original equipment manufacturer teams registered to compete: Toyota, Alpine, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes, Peugeot and Porsche.