This weekend 18 Hypercars from eight manufacturers — Alpine, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Toyota, Peugeot and Porsche — will race alongside 18 LMGT3 cars in Italy.

Hartley’s Toyota Gazoo Racing team are the reigning manufacturers’ champions and have pedigree at Imola, winning the rain-affected race last year.

“I really enjoy racing in Italy and Imola is a fantastic circuit which is fun to drive,” said Buemi. “It’s also a challenging track where getting the set-up and strategy right is particularly important, and that will be our focus in free practice.

“We need to extract the maximum performance from our cars, because we know the competition is strong, but we’re really motivated, and we will keep pushing hard.”

Hirakawa knows a good result is required to get into contention for the drivers’ and manufacturers’ title in the eight-round championship.

“The team has been working hard to prepare, and we saw last season that our GR010 Hybrid is competitive at Imola, so I’m optimistic we can fight for the win,” Hirakawa said.

“I’m excited to race again at Imola because it’s a traditional circuit and there are so many passionate fans in the grandstands to support us.”

Discover more

This weekend is the first of three European races, culminating in the Le Mans 24 Hours — which Hartley has won three times — in mid-June.

Kiwi Earl Bamber is also contesting the WEC. Racing for Cadillac Hertz Team Jota with former Formula One champion Jenson Button one of his co-drivers, they placed 16th in Qatar.

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola has become one of motorsport’s most recognisable circuits since opening in 1953. This is the WEC’s sixth visit, replacing Monza last year.

The six-hour race starts at 10pm on Sunday.