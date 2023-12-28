Maintaining an unwavering commitment to safeguarding Schumacher’s privacy, his family ensures his round-the-clock care overseen by a dedicated team of medical professionals and his devoted wife, Corinna, at their Lake Geneva home. Photo / Getty Images.

New details of Michael Schumacher’s round-the-clock care have been revealed 10 years on from his horrific skiing accident.

The seven-time Formula One world champion suffered grave head injuries while skiing off-piste in Meribel, the French Alps, on December 29. Despite wearing a protective helmet, Schumacher’s collision with a rock led to a severe head injury, altering the course of his life indefinitely.

Recent revelations from Schumacher’s brother, Ralf, suggest the grim possibility that Schumacher may never fully recover from the incident.

Following the accident, the 54-year-old entered an induced coma, underwent numerous surgeries, and retreated from the public eye, remaining unseen since that tragic day.

The latest insights from the German publication BILD have shed light on the meticulous rehabilitation regimen tailored for Schumacher. It’s been disclosed that part of his therapy involves riding in a Mercedes AMG car, a deliberate attempt to stimulate his brain with familiar automotive sounds, deeply rooted in his extensive racing career spanning over two decades, starting from his 1991 debut at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Reports highlight the comprehensive support Schumacher receives, with a team of up to 15 medical experts, including doctors, masseurs, and assistants, providing constant care to ensure his well-being.

Access to the Formula One legend is closely regulated by Corinna Schumacher, limiting visits only to a select few, including close friends like Jean Todt, Schumacher’s former Ferrari team principal, and Luca Badoer, a former test driver during the peak of Schumacher’s career.

Offering a rare glimpse into Schumacher’s life, German broadcaster ARD has unveiled a five-part documentary starting today, enabling fans to peer into the journey of the F1 icon.

In a 2021 Netflix documentary, Corinna provided a glimpse into Schumacher’s ongoing rehabilitation efforts, stating that although he is ‘different,’ he remains present in the world.

Ralf, himself a former F1 race winner, recently acknowledged the significant change in Schumacher’s condition, expressing nostalgia for his brother’s previous persona while remarking on the unpredictable nature of life.

Corinna, reportedly steering her life forward in line with Schumacher’s wishes, remains resolute. The couple, married in 1995, shares two children, Gina-Maria and Mick. Mick has carved his own path in F1, mirroring his father’s illustrious footsteps.

Schumacher’s illustrious career saw him clinch consecutive titles in 1994 and 1995 with Benneton, followed by five successive victories with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004. His return to the sport in 2010 with Mercedes spanned three seasons before retiring in 2012, a year preceding the tragic skiing accident that altered the trajectory of his life.