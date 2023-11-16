Michael Schumacher with wife Corinna in 1998. Photo / Getty Images

A decade on from a skiing accident that nearly claimed the life of one of motorsport’s biggest legends, the world will get a rare glimpse into the life of Michael Schumacher.

The 54-year-old has not appeared publicly since a blow to the head left him in a coma for 250 days in 2013.

The Sun is reporting that a new five-part documentary by German broadcasting network ARD may reveal more about what happened that day and how the former Ferrari star is now.

To be aired on December 28, the documentary will cover Schumacher’s early years and rise to the top of Formula One from a go-karting background that saw him become a household name to this day.

In a 2021 Netflix documentary, Schumacher’s wife Corinna revealed little about her husband’s condition.

She and the rest of Schumacher’s family have protected his privacy so vehemently that only those closest to Schumacher have knowledge about his condition.

In September this year, F1 journalist Roger Benoit, a friend of Schumacher, claimed his case is one “without hope” in a devastating update.

During an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick, he refused to elaborate on the specifics of Schumacher’s condition, referring to a rare 2022 interview in which Schumacher’s son Mick said: “I would give anything to talk to Dad.”

“This sentence says everything about how his father has been doing for over 3500 days,” Benoit said. “A case without hope.’”

Mick Schumacher drove in Formula One for Haas in 2021 and 2022 and is now a reserve driver for Mercedes and McLaren.

He said in 2022: “I think Dad and me, we would understand each other in a different way now.

“We would have had much more to talk about, and that is where my head is most of the time, thinking that would be so cool. I would give up everything just for that.”