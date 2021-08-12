Motorsport: Michael Schumacher living with 'consequences' of horror accident

Michael Schumacher. Photo / Photosport

A close friend of Michael Schumacher has revealed what has helped keep the F1 legend alive as he "fights the consequences" of his accident.

The German motorsport great suffered devastating head injuries while skiing in the French Alps in 2013 and was subsequently placed in a medically-induced coma.

Since his accident, nearly eight years ago, there have been only scraps of information on Schumacher's ongoing recovery.

However, ex-Ferrari team boss Jean Todt, who visits him regularly, has been one of the only people to speak publicly of his condition.

Speaking to German publication Sport Bild, Todt said Schumacher only survived thanks to the work of doctors and wife Corinna.

Jean Todt with Michael Schumacher. Photo / Photosport

"I've spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013. She is a great woman and runs the family," Todt said.

"She hadn't expected that. It happened suddenly and she had no choice. But she does it very well. I trust her, she trusts me.

"Thanks to the work of his doctors and the co-operation of Corinna, who willed him to survive, he survived — but with consequences.

"And right now you are fighting the consequences. We hope that things will slowly but surely improve."

Corinna has barely spoken to the media about the seven-time champion and has been determined to keep his health battle out of the public eye.

Corinna Schumacher. Photo / Photosport

In a rare public statement around the time of the driver's 50th birthday, she said it was following Schumacher's wishes to maintain his privacy.

"You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him," the statement said.

"Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

Corinna has been caring for Schumacher in Switzerland as he continues his lengthy rehabilitation, remaining by his side throughout the terrible ordeal.