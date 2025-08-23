Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorsport: Hayden Paddon faces endurance test in Australian Rally Championship

Eric Thompson
By
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sports Panel: NZ Herald sports reporters Ben Plummer and Alex Powell preview the weekend to come.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand’s most successful rally racing driver Hayden Paddon faces one of his biggest challenges this weekend in an attempt to win the Australian Rally Championship.

The second half of the Australian rally season starts this weekend at The Middle of Everywhere Gippsland Rally. It’s the first of the endurance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save