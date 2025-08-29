Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

IndyCar finale: Scott Dixon seeks podium spot in Nashville showdown

Eric Thompson
By
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Alex Palou (centre) clinched the 2025 IndyCar title with two races remaining, winning eight races this season. Also pictured on the podium from race two at Iowa Speedway are Kiwi Scott Dixon (left) and Marcus Armstrong. Photo / Getty Images

Alex Palou (centre) clinched the 2025 IndyCar title with two races remaining, winning eight races this season. Also pictured on the podium from race two at Iowa Speedway are Kiwi Scott Dixon (left) and Marcus Armstrong. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

IndyCar racer Alex Palou may have clinched the 2025 IndyCar title with two races to go, but there’s still a lot to play for this weekend at the last round of the championship at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Chief among the protagonists is New Zealander Scott Dixon, who sits third heading

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save