Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since a 2013 skiing accident.

Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since a 2013 skiing accident.

The family of Michael Schumacher today launched an appeal against the sentence for one of the defendants convicted in a blackmail plot, saying the ruling was “far too lenient”.

The seven-time Formula One champion has not been seen in public since a 2013 skiing accident which left him with a serious brain injury.

On February 12, a German court found a 53-year-old man and his son guilty of trying to extort €15 million ($27.4 million) from the Schumacher family by threatening to publish pictures and videos of Michael.

The father and son, named only as 53-year-old Yilmaz T., was jailed for three years. His 30-year-old son Daniel L, was given a six-month suspended prison sentence.

A security guard, identified as Markus F, was found guilty of “aiding and abetting” the plot and received a two-year suspended sentence.