Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Formula 1: Liam Lawson still processing Red Bull demotion after two races

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Alex Powell and Bonnie Jansen discuss how Liam Lawson has fared and what he needs to do to secure a seat next season.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand Formula One driver Liam Lawson admits he’s still processing his demotion from Red Bull just two races into the season, saying he wasn’t given enough time to adjust.

After disappointing performances at the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, Lawson was relegated to sister team Racing Bulls – and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save