Formula 1: Liam Lawson blamed for near-miss incident with race marshals during Mexican Grand Prix

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

New Zealand F1 driver Liam Lawson narrowly avoids marshals during the Mexican Grand Prix. Video / F1
Mexico’s motorsport federation has accused Kiwi driver Liam Lawson of being at fault after a near miss involving two race marshals during Monday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The race marshals were on the track to clear debris, and footage from Lawson’s on-board camera shows him coming uncomfortably close to the pair

