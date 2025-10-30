An investigation into the incident by the FIA, motorsport’s governing body, is continuing. However, Mexico’s motorsport federation, OMDAI Mexico, has said that Lawson didn’t slow down sufficiently.

“Upon rejoining the track, Lawson encounters panel three displaying ‘double yellow flags’, the team alerts the driver by radio well, as the track marshals’ post waving physical double yellow flags, indicating the presence of danger and personnel working on the circuit,” OMDAI’s statement said.

“The Racing Bulls team informed the driver that there was debris on the track and that this section was under a double yellow flag, so that he should take extreme precautions when driving through the area.

“Therefore, at that moment, the driver had to significantly reduce his speed, refrain from overtaking and be prepared to stop if necessary, in compliance with current safety regulations.”

Lawson was forced to pit early in the race after a collision with Williams’ Carlos Sainz at the first turn damaged his front wing. It was a moment that was somewhat lost among the chaos, as several drivers were forced off the track early, but one that was damning for the Kiwi’s hopes.

The 23-year-old was racing on the outside of the track heading into the corner and, in what appeared to be a bid to avoid one of the Sauber cars on his inside, Sainz swerved to his left and into Lawson’s path.

Both cars went off the track. While both were able to continue, Lawson was forced to head into the pits on the second lap for a change of his front wing, and switched from soft compound tyres to hards.

Not long after returning to the track, he came close to the marshals as they were clearing debris, seemingly unaware that he was so far behind the rest of the pack.

While the pit lane had an 80km/h speed limit, Lawson was driving on the track at pace.

“What the f***?” he said over his team radio. “Oh my god, are you kidding me? Did you just see that?

“I could have f***ing killed him, mate.”

Lawson was commended by race engineer Ernesto Desiderio for being able to avoid the marshals, and he continued the race.

He said afterwards that he would be seeking clarification as to how it was allowed to happen.

“Yeah, for sure, we obviously can’t understand how on a live track marshals can be allowed to just run across the track like that.

“I have no idea why, but I’m sure we’ll get some explanation, but it really can’t happen again.”

The incident came not long before he was back in the pit lane, however, as he retired fewer than 10 laps into the 71-lap race.

McLaren’s Lando Norris won the race, starting from pole position and cruising to a 30-second victory to take the lead in the drivers’ championship by one point from teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished fifth.