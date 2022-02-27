Scott McLaughlin during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Photo / AP

New Zealand has a new IndyCar winner. Scott McLaughlin has won his maiden race on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg in the opening event of the 2022 season.

McLaughlin started on pole and raced the perfect strategy, earning his first victory since joining Team Penske in 2020. He held off defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou in the final 15 laps to secure the win.

His previous best finish was second at Texas Motor Speedway behind fellow Kiwi and six-time series champion Scott Dixon last season. Dixon finished today's race in eighth.

McLaughlin had a special message for his parents back home in New Zealand, who he hasn't seen in two years, seconds after crossing the finish line.

"Mum and dad and my sister. I know you guys are watching back home. Far out I wish you guys were here."

Things got a bit heated for the 28-year-old when he sat on a hot exhaust for his post-race interview.

"Oh my butt's getting burnt. Hang on. Oh that hurt. On the exhaust."

"It was crazy. Really struggled on those last couple of laps. Love you Australia and New Zealand. Miss you guys. Thinking of everyone in the Queensland floods at the moment."

More to come...