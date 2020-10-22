Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: One race from glory - Scott Dixon on cusp of IndyCar title

5 minutes to read

Scott Dixon. Photo / File.

NZ Herald
By: Eric Thompson

For the 15th year in succession the IndyCar series has come down to the last race of the season to find its champion - and New Zealand driver Scott Dixon is no stranger to a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.