Nick Cassidy has started this season strongly. Photo / Photosport

Nick Cassidy has some hurdles to overcome to extend his run of Formula E podium finishes in Berlin this weekend.

Cassidy has climbed to third in the standings on 61 points — one point behind second and one ahead of fourth — after finishing runner-up in Hyderabad and Sao Paulo, and third in Cape Town during February and March. The 28-year-old Kiwi’s Envision Racing is second in the teams’ championship.

“It’s been a good start to the series, especially the last three race weekends,” Cassidy said. “There’s still a long way to go in the championship [10 of 16 races remain] but we’re starting to show how strong we can be.

“To be consistent is important - it won’t be easy to keep our current form going.”

The two-race round in Berlin — the only ever-present host city in Formula E’s nine-year history — is challenging.

“The last three weekends have been single races and this weekend is a double header. Over the past two years, we haven’t been particularly good at these, and a lot can change over the weekend with two races.

“Everyone in the series is world class, as are all the teams, and to achieve top results day in and day out is not easy.”

Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit has a bumpy concrete apron, with higher than usual tyre degradation and high grip taking a toll on energy management and making race strategies a headache.

“It’s difficult to predict what the weekend’s going to be like,” Cassidy said. “We haven’t been strong at Berlin the last couple of years but we have a new car this year.

“We’re one of the few teams that haven’t tested since the last race, so it makes me a little cautious about the results for this weekend. However, we’re coming off some strong races recently, so that brings confidence.

“The competition is so strong that track position is really important during a race. I’m coming to grips with the car, and as it’s a new car for everyone, it has levelled the field out a bit.”

Fellow Kiwi Mitch Evans is ninth in Formula E after his win in Sao Paulo four weeks ago ended a run of poor results.

“Sao Paulo was a very special moment for me,” Evans said. “The city, the atmosphere and the entire experience made the result one I won’t forget.

“Celebrating on the podium again with the [Jaguar TCS Racing] team has given me that fire for Berlin. I’m excited to take the Jaguar to this familiar track.”