Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Marcus Armstrong on life in F2, joining Hitech GP and chasing F1 dream

6 minutes to read
Marcus Armstrong has started the F2 season with back-to-back fifth-placed finishes. Photo / Getty Images

Marcus Armstrong has started the F2 season with back-to-back fifth-placed finishes. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Marcus Armstrong is trending in the right direction.

Ahead of this year's Formula 2 season, the 21-year-old Kiwi set his sights on consistency and, so far, he's achieving that with fifth-placed finishes at the first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.