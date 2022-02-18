Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he "lost faith" in Formula 1 after the way last season ended in Abu Dhabi, adding that it made him consider his future in the sport.

But the seven-time world champion, who was denied a record eighth title in one of the most controversial denouements in Formula 1 history, said that he refused to let the episode define his career.

Speaking for the first time since Abu Dhabi, Hamilton also said he was encouraged by the FIA's decision, announced earlier this week, to sack race director Michael Masi and implement structural changes to help with the sport's decision-making.

"It was obviously a difficult time for me," Hamilton admitted at the launch of Mercedes' new challenger, the W13, at Silverstone yesterday. "I just unplugged, switched off. I had my whole family around me, a rare occasion when we were all together.

"It took time to digest what happened and it is still difficult to fully understand everything. But what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

This is the car Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be competing with this season. Photo / Mercedes

Hamilton, who will be paired with young Briton George Russell this season, denied ever saying that would quit. But he did admit that he had been forced to ask himself whether he had the energy to go again.

"I never said I was going to stop," he said. "But it was a difficult time for me and I really needed to step back.

"At the end of any season, the question is whether you are willing to commit the time and effort that it takes to be a world champion. A lot of people underestimate what it takes to be a world champion.

"Do you want to sacrifice the time? That is a normal mental process for me but this one was compounded by a significant factor. And a sport I have loved my whole life…there was a moment where I lost a little bit of faith.

"But I am a determined person and I like to think that while moments like this might define other people's careers I refuse to let this define mine."

Hamilton said that he welcomed the FIA's announced changes, but stressed they would mean nothing unless they translated into concrete action.

"It's good to see the FIA are making changes," he said. "Accountability is key. We have to use this moment to make sure this never happens to anyone ever again."