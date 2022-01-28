Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|MotorsportUpdated

Motorsport: Earl Bamber and Scott Dixon lead Kiwi charge at Daytona 24 Hour race

4 minutes to read
Earl Bamber. Photo / Getty

Earl Bamber. Photo / Getty

Eric Thompson
By
Eric Thompson

Eric Thompson is a motorsport writer for NZME

Earl Bamber and Scott Dixon will this weekend look to continue the impressive recent charge of Kiwis at the Daytona 24 Hour race.

Daytona is one of the most prestigious around-the-clock endurance races, and this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.