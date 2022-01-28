Earl Bamber. Photo / Getty

Earl Bamber and Scott Dixon will this weekend look to continue the impressive recent charge of Kiwis at the Daytona 24 Hour race.

Daytona is one of the most prestigious around-the-clock endurance races, and this weekend has attracted a bumper field of 61 cars across five classes.

Bamber, Dixon and their co-drivers are among the contenders in the top class.

Six-time IndyCar champion Dixon also excels at tin-top racing, having already won the Daytona 24 Hour four times, and is the lead Ganassi Racing Cadillac Daytona Prototype International (DPI) car.

This weekend, he will line up in the third row alongside Bamber, also in a Cadillac DPI.

Bamber's regular bread and butter is GT racing and he knows his way around long-distance events, evidenced by his two Le Mans 24 Hour wins, as well as a World Endurance Championship title.

The 31-year-old is pleased to be contesting a full IMSA WeatherTech championship with Ganassi Racing.

"They [Ganassi] gave me a call last year asking if I wanted to join them for the DPI programme this year," Bamber told the Weekend Herald from Daytona.

"I flew to Indianapolis and met [Mike] Hull and Chip [Ganassi] and we all got on really well. They said they were putting something together for the sports car season [IMSA WeatherTech] this year.

"I'm definitely really chuffed to be back racing in the championship, and doubly so to be part of Ganassi Racing. I grew up watching Scott [Dixon] winning the IndyCar championship with Ganassi, and when Chip calls you, it's one of those teams you want to drive for.

"It's like the Ferrari and Mercedes of sports car racing. I'm really enjoying it and looking forward to the 24 Hour race."

While Bamber has driven Le Mans Prototype One (LMP1) cars many times, he has little experience in a DPI car but has proven adaptable over the years.

"It's great to be back in DPI. The cars [LMP1 and DPI] are quite similar, as they're both high downforce cars and easy to be quick in right away.

"The main difference is the DPI doesn't have the hybrid engine, but there's still a good 700 horsepower. The speeds are high and the way you drive them is similar.

"Cornering and handling is pretty much the same, but the power train is quite different. However, they do what you expect them to do, like a good race car should. It's quite predictable, and when you get inside them, it all makes sense."

Bamber will be sharing driving duties with Alex Lynn, Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen.

"Alex is a graduate of the Toyota Racing Series and is good, and Ericsson and Magnussen know how to drive. We also have a really good race car, which is a positive," he said.

The 6.2km Daytona road course is one of the Triple Crown of endurance races (Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring the others) and is a place the Kiwi likes.

"At least for the fans in New Zealand, there are two Kiwis in the same team, so they can support the team and then see who wins.

"I still don't have a Rolex from Daytona and I've finished second so many times.

"It's really nice this time to have a shot at winning in the top class.

"For me, to win the Daytona 24 Hour overall to go with Spa and Le Mans and collect those three 24 Hour races would be fantastic. I'm really looking forward to the challenge of getting this one."

This year will be the last the DPI class cars will be running at the Daytona 24 before the new Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) cars take over as an international class where the same cars can also race at Le Mans.