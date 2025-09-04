Advertisement
WSL surfing champ Molly Picklum claims world title and shares advice for NZ surfers

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Aussie surfer Molly Picklum won the WSL title with victory in Fiji. She shares her tips for Kiwi surfers. Video / Grant Bradley
By Grant Bradley in Fiji

New WSL women’s surfing champ Molly Picklum says she left surfers at Raglan stunned at her performance when she was in this country last summer.

The 22-year-old wasn’t able to stand up on her board when she visited Aotearoa with her boyfriend after suffering an

