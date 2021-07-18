MLB: Washington Nationals game against San Diego Padres turns to chaos after several shot outside stadium

Several people were shot outside of Nationals Park in Washington. Photo / Getty Images

Several people were shot outside of Nationals Park in Washington. Photo / Getty Images

Fans and athletes were sent scrambling at Nationals Park in Washington today after multiple people were shot outside the stadium during the Washington Nationals Major league baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The game was halted at the bottom of the sixth inning when shots were heard outside the stadium games on the third base side of the field. Fans were initially being asked to remain in the stadium for their safety, before being asked to leave through a specific gate.

There is an incident outside of Nationals Park and fans are being asked to remain inside the park. pic.twitter.com/5HpIVRRrfo — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) July 18, 2021

The Nationals posted on Twitter, saying: "Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available."

Videos of the situation began to surface on social media, showing fans taking shelter under seats and in the dugouts, while players rushed from the field to collect their families from the stands and take them into the club house.

Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2 — Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021

Police confirmed two people had been shot. NBC Washington reports the victims were transported to the hospital conscious and breathing, and the shooting was not related to the game.

Investigators believe, based on preliminary information, that one of the victims was an employee at the stadium.

Local police later added two additional people had been wounded, but had walked to a local hospital for treatment.

Two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. MPD is on scene and actively investigating at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021

The game was soon called off for the day, with the Padres holding an 8-4 lead at the time. The Nationals confirmed it would be completed tomorrow, before their regularly scheduled match.