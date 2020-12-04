Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Mitre 10 Cup rugby: Provincial unions face D-day decision on format and funding

3 minutes to read

Tasman celebrate winning the Mitre 10 Cup premiership final over Auckland. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Provincial unions face a critical juncture on Wednesday when the New Zealand Rugby board meets to determine their future funding and format.

Changing the Mitre 10 Cup competition from its two-tiered Championship and Premiership format,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.