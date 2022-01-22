Gael Sandoval of the Phoenix celebrates with Gary Hooper of the Phoenix after scoring a goal during the round 11 A-League Men's match. Photo / Getty Images.

What a difference a Mexican makes.

That will be the overwhelming sentiment of Wellington Phoenix fans, after watching the impact of new import Gael Sandoval in the 2-1 win over Western United on Friday night.

Sandoval wasn't the only reason for the Phoenix ending their four-game losing streak in the A-League, but he was a big part of it.

The 26-year-old changed the complexion of their attack, bringing the creativity and invention that has been sorely lacking.

There's always an adjustment period for overseas players, but it looks like the Phoenix have unearthed another gem.

Sandoval was dynamic, composed and clever, and his first-time finish from the edge of the area, after an intelligent Gary Hooper pass, gave the home side a vital 16th minute lead.

Despite only being in Australia for a few weeks and recently catching Covid, Sandoval looked sharp and dynamic, while his presence alone created more space for his teammates, especially Hooper and Reno Piscopo.

Sandoval spent seven seasons in the top tier of Mexican football and showed the quality you would expect from a player developed in that fanatical football nation, but he also exhibited a willingness to work and track back.

Sandoval will have tougher tests, as Western United's veteran squad allow more space in possession than other teams and hadn't played since Boxing Day, but the initial signs are extremely promising.

"It's always satisfying when a new player comes in and he's influential and effective," said Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay. "You can see he's got a good touch on him. He understands the game and gets in good areas."

Talay was impressed with Sandoval's work rate across his 65-minute stint, helping out defensively as the Phoenix withstood long periods of pressure.

"He worked hard off the ball, which is a good thing," said Talay. "In our system our 10s work very hard and he showed he can do the work. The fitter and stronger he gets he will do it more often."

Hooper was another standout, while young goalkeeper Alex Paulsen continues to impress, coming up with impressive point-blank saves in both halves to keep the lead intact.

Captain Alex Rufer also bounced back after recent struggles with a confident display, including a neat turn and slide run pass to release Hooper in the 35th minute, with the English striker producing a delightful angled finish.

The Phoenix were clinical, while Western United were profligate, failing to make the most of numerous promising opportunities.

They had 21 shots (compared to 11 from the Phoenix) but were often wasteful, while the home side were committed on defence, with some desperate blocks.

Defender Louis Fenton epitomised the spirit, playing on despite a nasty gash to his cheek that saw him leave the field on several occasions for running repairs.

It wasn't a perfect performance, as Talay will want more control in possession, but it was a vital result and something to build on, ahead of the FFA Cup semifinal against Melbourne Victory next Saturday.

"Football is about confidence," said Talay. "Winning games brings you confidence so hopefully this lifts the boys and we can play a good game in the cup."

Wellington Phoenix 2 (Gael Sandoval 16', Gary Hooper 35')

Western United 1 (Steven Lustica 90+4')

Halftime: 2-0