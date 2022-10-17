Australia and New Zealand huddle after a Constellation Cup netball series clash. Photo / Photosport

Marina Go has stepped down as Netball Australia chair, effectively immediately, following the $15 million sponsorship debacle that rocked the Diamonds' series against the Silver Ferns last week.

Fellow board member Wendy Archer, who has been a director of Netball Australia since 2018, has replaced Go in what the organisation described as a "planned transition".

Go, who was appointed as the inaugural chair of the newly-formed Board in May 2021, will remain a director.

"I am truly passionate about netball, and it has been an honour and a privilege to serve this sport over many years in my capacity as non-executive director of Netball Australia, chair of the Super Netball Commission and in May 2021, when I took on the role of chair of the new Netball Australia Board," Go said in a statement on Monday morning.

"I am proud of the position Netball Australia is now in – we have made strong progress on the financial stability of the sport, have secured significant new commercial partners and are continuing to identify and build new opportunities to secure a strong future for the sport, our players and our fans.

"In light of the time commitments of the role of chair, I have chosen to step aside as originally planned, however I will continue to represent the sport as a director of the Board and through that role will continue my support for CEO Kelly Ryan and her team. I want to congratulate Wendy on her appointment. Wendy has netball in her veins and is the right person to lead the sport now.

"My thanks to all of those who have worked hard to support the sport, and me personally, during my term as chair – my fellow directors, our players and coaching staff, the Netball Australia executive leadership team and staff, the state associations and Suncorp Super Netball clubs, our commercial and broadcast partners, and every club member and volunteer who support the sport in our communities."

Go's resignation comes after the Diamonds complained about the team's new major sponsor, mining giant Hancock Prospecting, being branded across their uniforms, which resulted in the athletes wearing an old strip in their series opening loss to New Zealand on Wednesday.

A Fox Sports report exposed the divide between the players and the game's new financial backer after mining magnate Gina Rinehart's company signed a multimillion dollar sponsorship deal through to the end of 2025.

The iron ore miner has previously said climate change is not a man-made phenomenon — something former Australian captain Sharni Norder says is against the values of the team.

Australia protested their new sponsors by wearing an old strip in their Constellation Cup series against the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

The protest also surrounds the origins of Hancock Prospecting Ltd, founded in 1955 by Rinehart's father, the late Lang Hancock.

Hancock infamously suggested in 1984 that Indigenous Australians should be sterilised to "breed themselves out" in coming years.

The connection is particularly indecent while Indigenous player Donnell Wallam prepares to make her debut for Australia, having been selected in the squad for the Constellation Cup series.

The commercial agreement was a lifeline for the governing body, which has lost more than $7 million over the past two years, mostly due to costs associated with Super Netball.