Ireland's Jordan Larmour celebrates scoring his side's opening try with his captain Keith Earls. Photo / Photosport

Ireland's Jordan Larmour celebrates scoring his side's opening try with his captain Keith Earls. Photo / Photosport

More history for Ireland. This time their first triumph against the Māori All Blacks.

Two pieces of history in four days, with this result following Ireland's maiden success against the All Blacks in New Zealand, is quite the statement.

Anyone in these parts still doubting Ireland's quality or depth will be forced to sharply reconsider. In stark contrast to their 32-17 defeat in Hamilton two weeks ago, Ireland's second stingers frustrated Clayton McMillan's Māori in Wellington through defensive starch and breakdown pressure with openside Nick Timoney having a field day over the ball.

This turnaround from Ireland's mid-week team represents a major milestone. Handing the Māori the third defeat from their last 31 internationals speaks to the pride the locals have in their jersey and their performance.

That Ireland had to twice overcome yellow cards and respond from an early try underlines the tenacity of their effort away from home.

Whether this victory, in their fourth match against the Māori, carries a positive omen for Andy Farrell's test side this weekend at the same venue remains to be seen but it is certain to further enhance the buoyant mood in the tourists' camp.

The Māori had ample ball and created more than enough chances only to consistently squander those through handling errors in the face of scrambling Irish defence and a problematic set piece. While both teams claimed four tries, the Māori refusal to kick, and determination to run from everywhere in challenging conditions, was also exposed at times.

Ireland led 17-5 at half time and through Ciaran Frawley's boot extended that advantage to 15 points early in the second half.

The Māori attempted to mount a comeback, reviving the contest when Jordan Larmour tackled Connor Garden-Bachop without the ball leading to a yellow card and penalty try.

Ireland put the squeeze on again, though, with Gavin Coombes crossing from close range to regain the 15-point buffer.

A late try to replacement fullback Ruben Love narrowed the margin but a forgettable night off the tee from Josh Ioane contributed to the loss.

Two yellow cards for the Māori - to Chiefs prop Ollie Norris and wing Shaun Stevenson, who otherwise injected himself admirably into the match – stunted hopes of a comeback.

The Māori started well, with the elusive Stevenson - their best on the night - scoring from a slick lineout set move three minutes in.

From there, though, the Māori struggled to convert pressure into points.

Despite largely controlling possession, their discipline and sloppy skills in the wet conditions consistently let them down in striking range. They were repeatedly pinged for side entry at the ruck while a number of passes went to ground.

From one such occasion, when a wayward pass went into touch, Ireland caught the Māori napping from a quick lineout with Larmour running away to score his first try untouched.

Even when Ireland blindside Cian Prendergast was yellow carded for not retreating from a quick tap, the Māori failed to capitalise after botching their lineout five metres out from the line.

Ireland had success contesting the breakdown, slowing the Māori ball and frustrating veteran halfback TJ Perenara. This gave their defence time to reset and hold firm in the face of regular attacking raids.

While reduced to 14-men, Ireland managed to work their way downfield and pepper the Māori line. Norris was sent to the sin bin for killing a threatening rolling maul and Timoney scored one phase later to secure a healthy halftime lead.

Counter-punch tries to Love and Brad Weber off the bench changed the complexion of the scoreboard but the final margin ultimately flattered the Māori.

Ireland 30: Jordan Larmour 2, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes tries, Ciaran Frawley con 2, pen 2

Māori All Blacks 24: Shaun Stevenson try, penalty try, Ruben Love, Brad Weber tries, Josh Ioane con

HT: 5-17

As it happened: Māori All Blacks v Ireland.