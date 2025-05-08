Advertisement
Man arrested, two on the run after Highlanders rugby equipment worth over $38k stolen from Auckland carpark

Benjamin Plummer
More than $38,000 worth of equipment belonging to the Highlanders Rugby team was allegedly stolen in March. Photo / Photosport

  • An Auckland man was arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 of Highlanders rugby equipment.
  • Police say three people were seen breaking into a vehicle on Albert St on March 1.
  • A 33-year-old man appeared in court charged with theft and was remanded in custody.

An Auckland man has been arrested and two others are on the run after allegedly stealing almost $40,000 worth of equipment belonging to the Highlanders rugby team.

The Herald understands the incident occurred during the Dunedin-based side’s stay in Auckland, a day after their victory over Moana Pasifika during round three of Super Rugby Pacific on February 28.

Auckland City area investigations manager Senior Sergeant Martin Friend told the Herald that police received a report of three people allegedly seen breaking into a vehicle in a carpark outside an Albert St building on March 1 about 3am.

Friend said the trio were allegedly “removing a number of items” from the vehicle.

Court documents state items stolen included laptops, tablets and “specialised rugby equipment”, valued at $38,303.53.

“A search warrant executed in Eden Terrace [on April 15] located charging cables belonging to the stolen laptops,” police said.

Police confirmed laptops and other sporting equipment was taken. It is unclear if all stolen property has been recovered.

A 33-year-old man appeared in Auckland District Court on Monday charged with theft and has been remanded in custody ahead of his second appearance on May 13.

The maximum penalty for the alleged offence is seven years’ imprisonment.

The Highlanders did not respond to queries from the Herald.

New Zealand Rugby referred all questions to the Highlanders.

In 2018, police released CCTV footage of offenders after the Warriors had players’ uniforms, GPS units and a video drone stolen from an unmarked van parked outside a staff member’s home on Auckland’s North Shore.

The stolen equipment – estimated to be worth $60,000 – was later located at a North Shore address.

A 38-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and another man were all arrested and charged in relation to that incident.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

