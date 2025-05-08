- An Auckland man was arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 of Highlanders rugby equipment.
An Auckland man has been arrested and two others are on the run after allegedly stealing almost $40,000 worth of equipment belonging to the Highlanders rugby team.
The Herald understands the incident occurred during the Dunedin-based side’s stay in Auckland, a day after their victory over Moana Pasifika during round three of Super Rugby Pacific on February 28.
Auckland City area investigations manager Senior Sergeant Martin Friend told the Herald that police received a report of three people allegedly seen breaking into a vehicle in a carpark outside an Albert St building on March 1 about 3am.
Friend said the trio were allegedly “removing a number of items” from the vehicle.