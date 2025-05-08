Court documents state items stolen included laptops, tablets and “specialised rugby equipment”, valued at $38,303.53.

“A search warrant executed in Eden Terrace [on April 15] located charging cables belonging to the stolen laptops,” police said.

Police confirmed laptops and other sporting equipment was taken. It is unclear if all stolen property has been recovered.

A 33-year-old man appeared in Auckland District Court on Monday charged with theft and has been remanded in custody ahead of his second appearance on May 13.

The maximum penalty for the alleged offence is seven years’ imprisonment.

The Highlanders did not respond to queries from the Herald.

New Zealand Rugby referred all questions to the Highlanders.

In 2018, police released CCTV footage of offenders after the Warriors had players’ uniforms, GPS units and a video drone stolen from an unmarked van parked outside a staff member’s home on Auckland’s North Shore.

The stolen equipment – estimated to be worth $60,000 – was later located at a North Shore address.

A 38-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and another man were all arrested and charged in relation to that incident.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.