Mad Monday podcast: Who won the battle of Mount Smart: The All Blacks or The Warriors?

Chris Key joins Dai Henwood for another episode of NZ’s #1 rugba league podcast, Mad Monday!
In this episode, the guys recap the Warriors’ absolute smashing of the Sharks and what it means for the Wahs Top 4 chances, ‘Dai’s Stats Corner’, Wayde Egan’s quote, and review State Of O for 2023...
Plus, Dai Henwood comes flying ‘Off The Back Fence!
The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Brought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!