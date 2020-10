Alun-Wyn Jones, captain of Wales, speaks to his players before the rugby union international match between France and Wales. Photo / AP

Wales play a Six Nations warm-up game against France in Paris ahead of next week's Six Nations Championship finale.

Both coaches have named exceptionally strong sides for a warm-up game which will be followed by the Six Nations finale next weekend.

Louis Rees-Zammit and hooker Sam Parry are both expected to make their international debuts off the bench, while Alun Wyn Jones equals Richie McCaw's record of 148 Test caps.