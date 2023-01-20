Michaela Blyde and the Black Ferns Sevens will be in action in Hamilton this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Michaela Blyde and the Black Ferns Sevens will be in action in Hamilton this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Follow the action from day one of the Hamilton Sevens.

When are the New Zealand team in action?

All Blacks Sevens: v Tonga at 10:16am; v Australia at 2:06pm; v Great Britain at 7:35pm.

Black Ferns Sevens: v Papua New Guinea at 11:44am; v Fiji at 3:12pm; v Great Britain at 8:03pm.

9:50am - Fiji start with big win

The Fijian men’s side were too good for France in their first match of the tournament, claiming a 26-10 win. It wasn’t the most consistent performance from the perennial contenders and the French showed their own abilities - particularly in their speed as they often chased down what looked to be breakaway tries for the Fijian side.

Ultimately though the skill of the Fijian side came up trumps as they were patient in possession and created some good tries.

9:40am - The men’s tournament kicks things off, with South Africa making an early statement in a 34-5 win over Canada.

This year will be just the second time the New Zealand stop has featured a full women’s tournament as well as the men’s event, with two fields being in use to accommodate the schedule of nearly 80 games across the weekend.

9:30am - The World Rugby Sevens Series has come to Hamilton for one last time before a reinvention of the tournament in the 2023-24 season will see fewer stops and, subsequently, no New Zealand dates on the calendar.

What a bright note to kick things off on, eh?

It’s a lovely day out at Waikato Stadium, though it is heating up very, very quickly. The stands are filling up nicely, with the familiar sky blue of the Fijian supporters everywhere you look.