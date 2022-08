New Zealand's Devon Conway. Photo / AP

Live updates of the opening ODI between the Black Caps and West Indies.

It's New Zealand's first ODI series in the Caribbean since 2012 when they were beaten 1-4 with the likes of Rob Nicol, Daniel Flynn and Andrew Ellis in the side. Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Tim Southee and Trent Boult are all returning 10 years later.

The Black Caps have just five wins to their name in the West Indies.