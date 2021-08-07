Live rugby updates: All Blacks v Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup opener at Eden Park

Sam Whitelock competes with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto of the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

All the action from the Bledisloe Cup opener.

All you need to know ahead of the All Blacks' clash against Australia at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday, 7 August, kick-off at 7.05pm:

It's been a roller-coaster ride of results between the All Blacks and the Wallabies over the past two seasons but one thing that has remained consistent is the fortress that is Eden Park.

Over the past six tests between the two sides, New Zealand have won three, lost two and drawn one - not the kind of record All Blacks fans are used to.

However, it's been 35 years since Australia won a test match at Eden Park - a run of 20 straight losses - and the All Blacks are undefeated there since 1994.

Having used three tests against Pacific Island opposition in July to rotate his 36-man squad, All Blacks coach Ian Foster built anticipation for the grand unveiling of his preferred line-up for Bledisloe I.

In the end, the main surprise is Dalton Papalii's promotion to start at openside after spending the past month on the sideline. Luke Jacobson performed strongly from No 8 and is unlucky to drop to the bench, with Ardie Savea reverting to the back of the scrum.

Debates could be had elsewhere about whether Dane Coles or Codie Taylor should start at hooker; George Bower's nod ahead of Karl Tu'inukuafe at loosehead prop and the back three where Ioane claims the No 11 jersey and Damian McKenzie retains the fullback role.

The All Blacks were forced into a late change, with Scott Barrett feeling unwell and, as a result, being withdrawn from the test. He has been replaced on the bench by Patrick Tuipulotu

Meanwhile, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is without experienced halves James O'Connor, Nic White and three axed players – star wing Marika Koroibete, powerful No 8 Isi Naisarani and rookie prop Pone Fa'amausili after the trio broke team protocols by drinking through the night last weekend.

Other than the personnel, several factors may play a role this week. It will be a windy evening in Auckland but of more significance are the five global law trials that kick in for this test.

Those include the 50/22 kick, goal-line dropouts when a player is held up and three rules designed to make the breakdown safer - the most influential not latching onto the ball carrier before they hit the deck.

Teams

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock (c), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett.

Australia: Tom Banks, Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Andrew Kellaway, Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (c), Rob Valentini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper.

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Jake Gordon, Matt To'omua, Reece Hodge.

Last five tests

2019: All Blacks 36, Australia 0, Auckland

2020: All Blacks 20, Australia 20, Wellington

2020: All Blacks 27, Australia 7, Auckland

2020: Australia 5, All Blacks 43, Sydney

2020: Australia 24, All Blacks 22, Brisbane

Odds

All Blacks: $1.05

Australia: $8.30

Points start: -23.5 All Blacks

Weather

The Metservice is predicting a windy but mainly fine day in Tāmaki Makaurau today with only a slim chance of rain.

How to catch the action

The Herald will provide live updates. You can catch live commentary of the match on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 6pm. If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.