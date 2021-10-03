Live NRL grand final updates: Penrith Panthers v South Sydney Rabbitohs - teams, kick-off time, live streaming and how to watch

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers in action against the Rabbitohs. Photo / Getty

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers in action against the Rabbitohs. Photo / Getty

All the action from the NRL grand final between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

‌

All you need to know ahead of the NRL grand final clash between the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs, kickoff at 9.30pm:

Another Covid-affected NRL season will reach its conclusion on Sunday night when Penrith takes on South Sydney in the grand final with Brisbane hosting the event for the first time.

The Rabbitohs will be looking to back up their 2014 premiership with another grand final win, while the Panthers are aiming to break an 18-year drought.

Penrith has had the wood over the Rabbitohs in the last couple of years, but the Bunnies turned the form guide on its head with an impressive 16-10 victory in the first week of the finals.

However, the Panthers have been rock solid since then, coming out on top in hard-fought battles against Parramatta and Melbourne.

They will go in as favourites against a red-hot South Sydney outfit, despite several key Panthers players nursing niggling injuries.

Penrith will be hoping to go one better than last year when they lost to the Storm in the grand final.

On the other hand, Souths are desperate to farewell master coach Wayne Bennett and departing halfback Adam Reynolds in style.

Are the Warriors in it?

No, sorry. Next year is their year though.

Will there be fans?

The game is set to proceed at 75 per cent capacity in accordance with new regulations implemented by the Queensland Government on Thursday.

Grand final history

The Rabbitohs lead the NRL in all-time premierships with 21 but they have just one title, 2014, since 1971. On the other hand, they haven't lost a final since 1969.

It will be Penrith's fifth trip to the grand final since being established in 1966. The Panthers have two premierships to their name - 1991 and 2003. Their maiden title came a year after losing the final and they'll look to repeat that this year after being runners-up to the Melbourne Storm last year.

The two sides have never met in a grand final.

Ivan Clearly is 0-2 as a coach in grand finals (2011 with Warriors and last season with the Panthers), while Wayne Bennett has won seven premierships - six with the Broncos and one with the Dragons.

Teams

Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Stephen Crichton, 3. Paul Momirovski, 4. Matt Burton, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Moses Leota, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14. Tyrone May, 15. Scott Sorensen, 16. Spencer Leniu, 17. Liam Martin.

Rabbitohs

1. Blake Taaffe, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Campbell Graham, 5. Jaxson Paulo, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Mark Nicholls, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Tevita Tatola, 11. Keaon Koloamatangi, 12. Jaydn Su'A, 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Benji Marshall, 15. Jacob Host, 16. Thomas Burgess, 17. Jai Arrow.

Kiwis in the game

Panthers prop James Fisher-Harris is Kiwis international 801 and starts in his second straight final. Benji Marshall is on the Rabbitohs bench and will look to win another premiership after leading the Tigers over the Cowboys in 2005.

Meetings this season

Finals week 1 - Rabbitohs 16 Panthers 10

Round 23 - Panthers 25 Rabbitohs 12

Round 11 - Panthers 56 Rabbitohs 12

Pre-match entertainment

Aussie singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke will sing the national anthem ahead of kick-off, and will lead the pre-match entertainment alongside Cold Chisel founding member Ian Moss. Miller-Heidke represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019, performing her song "Zero Gravity".

They will be joined by globetrotting DJs The Stafford Brothers, live instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet, internationally acclaimed didgeridoo player William Barton and a 40-piece orchestra.

Odds

Panthers $1.66

Rabbitohs $2.18

Weather

No chance of rain in Brisbane with a temperature of around 19c at kickoff.

How to catch the action

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 10pm. If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.

- news.com.au