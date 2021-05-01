Live boxing updates: Joseph Parker v Derek Chisora

Joseph Parker V Derek Chisora weigh in, coin toss for who enters ring second. Video / Russell TV

All the heavyweight boxing action between Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora.

All you need to know ahead of Joseph Parker v Derek Chisora on Sunday, May 2.

Joseph Parker returns to the ring on Sunday to face one of his biggest challenges to date.

Parker, who is coming off a victory against fellow Kiwi Junior Fa, will take on British brawler Derek Chisora in Manchester as both fighters look to climb up the heavyweight pecking order.

The bout has been a long time coming, with both fighters very nearly meeting in the ring two years ago before a spider bite forced Parker to withdraw from the fight.

It will also be Parker's first fight under the tutelage of new trainer Andy Lee, after splitting with his long-time coach Kevin Barry following the Fa fight in February.

The 29-year-old says he's excited for the fight in what is a new chapter in his career.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said. "Andy [Lee, his new trainer] is a very good teacher. My style hasn't changed a lot but it's improved and looks a lot better. It's refreshing.

"It's a new voice. The whole package, the whole team, different gyms -- it's all exciting and all new. I feel like I'm at the beginning my career again."

Chisora is looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk late last year in hopes of a second shot at a world title.

"I'm feeling good, I'm in great shape, great mind, everything has gone well and I can't complain," the 37-year-old said.

"What keeps the fire burning? Money. It keeps me on fire, keeps me going."

Full fight card

Undercard – from 6am

Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas (WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA women's lightweight titles)

Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards (WBA light-heavyweight title)

James Tennyson vs Jovanni Straffon (lightweight)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison (middleweight)

Campbell Hatton vs TBA (super-featherweight)

Scott Fitzgerald vs TBA (light-middleweight)

Main event – not before 9.30am

Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker (heavyweight)

Fighter bios

Derek Chisora (32-10)

· Age: 37

· Height: 188cm / 6 ft 4 in

· Reach: 188cm / 74 in

· Nationality: British

· Rankings: WBC #15

· Challenged for WBC heavyweight title against Vitali Klitschko in 2012

Joseph Parker (28-2)

· Age: 29

· Height: 193cm / 6 ft 4 in

· Reach: 198cm / 78 in

· Nationality: New Zealand

· Rankings: WBO #3, IBF #6, WBC #6

· Former WBO heavyweight champion

Odds (TAB)

Derek Chisora: 2.40

Joseph Parker: 1.50

Draw: 20.00

How to watch

Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker is available exclusively via streaming on Spark Sport pay per view for $39.99 (early bird before midnight Friday 30 April) or $49.99 (from 1 May). You don't need a Spark Sport subscription, just a one-off pay per view pass. The broadcast starts at 5am on Sunday, May 2.